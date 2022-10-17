KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At least five Metro Animal Shelters are coming together to help find their pets permanent homes.

For the first since 2019, a handful of local shelters will be working together to place pets into loving homes.

All pet adoptions at all locations are $25.

The Mega Match adoption event will be held from October 21 to 23 at these five Kansas City Shelters:

Great Plains SPCA, 5424 Antioch Drive, Merriam, KS 66202

KC Pet Project, 7077 Elmwood Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132, 8721 N. Stoddard Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64153, 11620 W. 95 th Street, Overland Park, KS 66214

Melissa's Second Chances, 11015 W. 75th Street, Shawnee, KS 66214

Adoptions will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on October 21 and October 22. On October 23, the event will run from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information on adoptions and locations, visit the KC Mega Match website.