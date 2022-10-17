KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At least five Metro Animal Shelters are coming together to help find their pets permanent homes.
For the first since 2019, a handful of local shelters will be working together to place pets into loving homes.
All pet adoptions at all locations are $25.
The Mega Match adoption event will be held from October 21 to 23 at these five Kansas City Shelters:
- Great Plains SPCA, 5424 Antioch Drive, Merriam, KS 66202
- Humane Society of Greater Kansas City, 5445 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, KS 66104
- KC Pet Project, 7077 Elmwood Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132, 8721 N. Stoddard Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64153, 11620 W. 95th Street, Overland Park, KS 66214
- Lawrence Humane Society, 1805 East 19th Street, Lawrence, KS 66046
- Melissa’s Second Chances, 11015 W. 75th Street, Shawnee, KS 66214
Adoptions will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on October 21 and October 22. On October 23, the event will run from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information on adoptions and locations, visit the KC Mega Match website.