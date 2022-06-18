KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City men who were at a sideshow have been charged after allegedly assaulting and shooting at a family trying to get through to go to the hospital.

Noah D. Miller, 23, has been charged with second-degree assault, and Nicholas B. Benkowich, 23, has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action, prosecutors said.

Court records say Miller was driving a vehicle during a sideshow in the middle of Interstate 70 near 13th Street on June 12 at about 2:30 a.m. when the victims tried to pass through to take their child to the hospital.

The unnamed victims told police they tried to ask the group at the sideshow to let them through, but they said no and assaulted the woman, court records say. Because it was a medical emergency, they decided to drive through the sideshow, striking two cars in the process, police said.

Miller and Benkowich, who was a passenger, were in one of those vehicles that was hit and began chasing after the family for several miles.

Charging documents say Benkowich fired a gun at the family’s vehicle, hitting the woman in the arm and their vehicle several times. The two children, ages 6 and 8, were not injured.

Another vehicle, which had also been chasing the family from the sideshow, was also hit by gunfire, but no one in that vehicle was injured.

Miller and Benkowich fled the scene. However, the sideshow group frequently posts videos to social media, court records say, and detectives were able to find video of the incident. An Instagram account linked to Benkowich commented: “me and my boi was in the black 350Z he hit” and tagging Miller’s account.

Traffic cameras also followed Miller from the shooting scene to another location where he exits the vehicle, court documents say.

Detectives arrested Miller, who admitted to being the driver in the incident. He told police he wanted to follow the vehicle to fight the occupants but told Benkowich not to shoot at them, court records say.

Police also took Benkowich into custody and located a gun. He denied having the gun the night of the shooting but told police he was a passenger and remembered heard sounds of shots, charging documents say.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $25,000 at 10% for Miller and $50,000 at 10% for Benkowich.

