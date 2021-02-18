KC metro cities, counties aren’t working together as regionalism takes back seat, Lucas says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas says he’s not satisfied.

Lucas tweeted that “regionalism” is taking a back seat, and metro cities aren’t working together on crucial projects.

One of those issues: the metro’s homeless population. The mayor said he feels surrounding cities are taking advantage of the new warming site at Bartle Hall.

Lucas said some cities, though he wouldn’t specify which ones, are dropping off their homeless people at the downtown site, but that’s not what he has a problem with.

“I’m proud of the fact that we’re hosting hundreds of people, many of whom are not from Kansas City, Missouri, who need a warm shelter or a warm place to stay,” he said.

But Lucas said he feels like surrounding cities are doing their part to care for the homeless population during this cold stretch the past few weeks.

“There are wealthy jurisdictions who have an opportunity to contribute more to how we can address certain population challenges, including wealthy jurisdictions who have homeless populations where they are, too,” the mayor said.

He said this is another example of how regionalism is breaking down and how metro cities and counties aren’t working together.

“What we could use along the way is some form of, level of support,” he said. “We all face budget challenges. I think ours, in some ways, are more severe than others because we have giant convention centers and arenas that are sitting empty right now.”

To make matters worse, one longtime Kansas City event that’s usually held in Bartle Hall is now moving to Wyandotte County.

Lucas posted on social media that he’s disappointed that, as Kansas City is hosting the homeless from around the metro, the Auto Dealers Association of Greater Kansas City is seeking to move its annual auto show to the Kansas Speedway.

Larry Carl, the CEO of the Auto Dealers Association of Kansas City, said Lucas doesn’t understand. He said his group wasn’t sure Bartle Hall would be available to honor his show’s needs in mid-March.

The event has called KCMO home since 1907.

“Mayor Lucas’ statement is indicative of what we’ve dealt with since the onset of this pandemic,” Independence Mayor Eileen Weir told FOX4.

She agreed with Lucas, pointing to Wyandotte County hosting graduation ceremonies for Independence high schools this summer as evidence that regionalism isn’t working.

“We’re working with two different states and two different governors and many, many counties,” she said.

But Weir is optimistic that the Kansas City area can improve.

“I sincerely believe the will and desire to work together is there,” she said. “It’s just very, very complex.”

FOX4’s requests for comment from leaders in Johnson and Wyandotte counties weren’t returned Thursday.