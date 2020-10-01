KC metro dealing with high utility bills during pandemic, but there are options

FILE – In this July 27, 2018, file photo, the Dave Johnston coal-fired power plant is silhouetted against the morning sun in Glenrock, Wyo. Wyoming’s governor is promoting a Trump administration study that says capturing carbon dioxide emitted by coal-fired power plants would be an economical way to curtail the pollution — findings questioned by a utility that owns the plants and wants to shift away from the fossil fuel in favor of wind and solar energy. Supporters say carbon capture would save coal by pumping carbon dioxide — a greenhouse gas emitted by power plants — underground instead of into the atmosphere. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As residents continue to work from home, utility usage remains high. That means major utility bills.

The average bill in the Kansas City metro is $283. That’s $50 more than the national average of $238.

A new study shows, out of 50 states, Missouri reports the 13th highest in utility bills. Kansas City reports the fifth highest utility bills.

Electricity usage in the last few months is higher than the average for the last five years, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. There’s the internet and phone usage too, but also increased energy for cooking and water for running the dishwasher.

It all points to increasing residential bills, while commercial and industrial utilities have fallen. It makes sense as people continue to work from home without going into the office.

However, there’s hope. Many companies, like Spire Energy, offer an average payment plan, where you pay your monthly bill based on the average cost over 12 months, called budget billing. Evergy also offers different payment options as well as a bill relief program during the pandemic.

So while the bills may be high, your stress level doesn’t have to be. Contact your utility companies to find a plan that works for you.