KC metro donates thousands in honor of fallen Independence police officer

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — It’s been a month since Independence police officer Blaize Madrid-Evans was shot and killed while responding to a call.

Since then, people across the Kansas City metro have stepped up to donate thousands of dollars to honor the fallen officer. Those donations will help keep Madrid-Evans’ legacy alive.

Hy-Vee stores collected donations at locations throughout the metro. The company then matched donations. Thursday afternoon Hy-Vee presented a check for more than $16,000 to the Independence Police Foundation in honor of Madrid-Evans.

The foundation uses grants and donations to support programs, buy equipment and pay for other needs the Independence Police Department may have.