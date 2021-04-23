KC metro emergency orders: See new guidance on masks, distancing and occupancy limits

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Mo., Clay County and Johnson County are all taking steps toward returning to a more normal life.

CLAY COUNTY

The Clay County Health Department announced it updated it’s Public Health Emergency Order. The changes go into effect at 5 p.m. Friday and include:

Masks no longer required outdoors

Social distancing indoors no longer required

No more occupancy limits

The health department said it feels comfortable taking the steps because of the number of people vaccinated and improvements in the number of coronaviruses cases and hospitalizations.

KANSAS CITY

Kansas City, Missouri’s Emergency Order expires at 12:01 a.m. on May 1, 2021. Mayor Quinton Lucas’ office confirms that he will announce the city’s next steps in its COVID-19 recovery on Monday, April 26, 2021.

The city’s been under a mask mandate since June 2020.

JOHNSON COUNTY

The current Public Health Order initiated on March 25 expires at 11:59 p.m. on April 30, 2021. Commissioners need to decide whether to approve a new order or simply allow the current order to end.

The issue is on the April 29 agenda for commissioners to review.

The county health department said it’s not against allowing the mandate to expire, but warns the danger hasn’t ended.

“The Department of Health and Environment will not oppose the move. DHE wants the Board of County Commissioners to be aware that masks are still very important to our COVID-19 response. As a community, we are not close to achieving population immunity yet and people should be ready if and when more stringent actions are needed,” Areola said in a statement.

Commissioners could allow the current order to expire and then shift to “strongly recommending” mask wearing instead of mandating them. That’s an idea the health department said it would also support.

“As long as it is very clear to everyone that we have not achieved heard immunity and that we have a lot of work to do, and that wearing masks continue to be important, we’ll be supportive of

moving to strongly recommend masks,” Areola said. “There’s a lot of variables here that we can’t fully predict. And I think the prudent thing to do is for the board to be ready to take actions if and when they become necessary.”

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android