KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Over the past few weeks the Kansas City area is seeing an uptick in car break-ins, and one midwife said she was hit too.

More than $10,000 of vital equipment was stolen out of her car this past weekend from the office of her parking lot in Kansas City’s Briarcliff neighborhood.

Darcie Mendenhall thought she’d make it back to her car on Friday night. Saturday morning the midwife woke up to the realization all her equipment was gone and four babies are getting ready to be born.

Mendenhall said four years ago she was called to be a midwife after spending many years as a nurse. She sacrificed time and funds working multiple jobs to start her small business, Dreaming Tree Women’s Care.

“It’s just a calling, honestly,” Mendenhall said. “It’s pretty cool to watch someone transition into a whole new human after they have their baby.”

She’s helped deliver more than 160 babies across the metro.

“It’s definitely been more than a few,” Mendenhall said.

On Friday night, she left her car at her office in Briarcliff thinking she would be able to get back to it before the end of the night. She says leaving her car was something she doesn’t normally do and her equipment stays in her car in case she has to rush to a delivery. For her, Saturday morning was a shock.

“All my stuff was gone. Immediately. Everything was gone. I was really hoping it wasn’t but I saw the picture and I was like – yeah, it’s all gone,” Mendenhall said.

The $10,000 worth of equipment that was stolen ranged from basic medical tools to a heart monitor. She had a tool to test for congenital heart defects in babies along with a tool to test infant’s hearing which is mandatory to have in both Missouri and Kansas.

“I have four people due right now. So, I’m like – oh, what am I going to do?” Mendenhall said.

Mendenhall said insurance for midwives is not easy or cost effective. She had to lean on others for help in case one of her clients gave birth before she could get the equipment replaced.

“It’s huge to know that if I was in my first year of practice this would have devastated me,” Mendenhall said.

She said over the past few years several other midwives items have been stolen in the metro. Mendenhall says her equipment really only has value to people in her field.

“Most of the time there’s not going to be things you want because you can go through any sort of health care professional – we are not keeping narcotics on us. We are not keeping drugs so what you’re doing is you are making it really hard for folks to provide care to the community. Period,” Mendenhall said.

She said most of her equipment is now replaced and it’s a sigh of relief her clients did not give birth while she worked to get everything back. However, the cost of all new equipment was not in her budget.

If you have a way you would like to personally assist Mendenhall you can email her at darcie@dreamingtreewomenscare.com.

