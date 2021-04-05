KC Monarchs accepting auditions for chance to sing national anthem and ‘God Bless America’ this season

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The newly rebranded Kansas City Monarchs Baseball Club will open the season May 18 and you can have a chance to sing the national anthem and “God Bless America at one of the upcoming games.

The KC Monarchs said they are accepting video auditions until April 30.

Instrumental auditions are allowed and must be two minutes or less.

The auditions must have been recorded in 2020 or 2021 with no sheet music.

People of all ages are allegeable and can email their audition video to mkolenda@monarchsbaseball.com. You will be notified by email if you are selected to perform.

The upcoming season will open at 50% capacity. Fans are required to wear face coverings and sit in socially distanced pods. The team expects to be able to allow larger crowds later in the season.

Season tickets are on sale now and the general public will have the option to purchase single-game tickets beginning April 15.