KC Monarchs to open baseball season with fans in stands, season tickets on sale

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Monarchs Baseball Club will open the season May 18 with fans in the stands.

The team said it worked with the American Association of Professional Baseball to implement necessary stadium protocols at Legends Field.

The season will open at 50-percent capacity. Fans are required to wear face coverings and sit in socially distanced pods. The team expects to be able to allow larger crowds later in the season.

KCWoSo, Kansas City’s Women’s Soccer team, also plays at Legends Field and will follow the same criteria.

“As we look forward to our 2021 season, we want our fans to know that their health and safety, along with that of our players, coaches, and event staff, is – and always will be – priority number one,” Mark Brandmeyer, Monarchs owner, said. “We are committed to creating a world class experience on and off the field and can’t wait to see folks in the stands for opening day. Like each player on the team, fans play a key role.”

Season tickets are on sale now and the general public will have the option to purchase single-game tickets beginning April 15th.

You can learn more about tickets and specific requirements at Legends Field on the Monarchs website.