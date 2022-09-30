KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Municipal Court closed its doors around noon Friday because of a large water leak in the building.

Maintenance crews shut off water to the building and are trying to locate the problem.

Municipal Court cases scheduled for Friday afternoon are canceled.

All business Friday afternoon will need to be done online.

Anyone who needs to look up a court date can do so by visiting kcmo.gov/court. Click the Look Up My Ticket option.

Email general Municipal Court questions and address updates to court@kcmo.org instead of calling Friday.

Municipal Court payments can be made online at www.kcmo.gov/court or by mail at P.O. Box 219381, Kansas City, MO 64121-9381. Payments in the form of a money order or check can also be dropped in the box just before security.

Bonds can be posted at the following three Kansas City Police Department Patrol Stations only:

Metro Patrol 7601 Prospect Ave. Phone: 816-581-0726



East Patrol 2640 Prospect Ave. Phone: 816-482-8533



Shoal Creek Patrol Station 6801 N.E. Pleasant Valley Rd. Phone: 816-413-3400



It is not known when the building will reopen.

