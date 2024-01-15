KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s been four years since Chef Shanita McAfee-Bryant founded The Prospect KC, and she’s looking forward to even more ways to give back in 2024.

The nonprofit’s mission is to make food access, nutrition education, and culinary job training more accessible on the city’s east side and hopes their new Sunday brunch series will help spread the word.

“When I look at how far they’ve come and they’re still here working with us and the progress they’re continuing to make, and the opportunities we have to continue to learn and grow, it just makes my heart really happy and excited for the future,” McAfee-Bryant said.

The Sunday brunches are every month at The Spot located in the historic 18th & Vine District, and the food is prepared by McAfee-Bryant and recent graduates from the nonprofit’s training course.

She says brunch is special for her family and has a way of bringing people together and a nod to honor her dad Mark McAfee Sr.’s memory, who also had a passion for business and connecting the entire community.

“It’s a community effort, so whether you live in Lee’s Summit, if you’re watching this and you live on 151st Street. If you’re watching this and you live in the Northland, make an effort to come here and support the work that we’re doing here,” McAfee-Bryant said.

“Because this community needs the support of everyone in order for us to uplift what’s going on here.”

The money raised from the Sunday brunches will go toward student programs for the nonprofit. You can find brunch tickets and information on their KC Restaurant Week specials here.