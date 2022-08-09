KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Most of us use security to protect our things, but what happens when a security guard does the opposite.

That’s what a Kansas City, Missouri nonprofit, Kalenjin Community in Kansas City (KCKC) said.

“We are pretty new,” Member Manoah Korir said. “We got this property before COVID hit.”

Buying a 16,000 square-foot building was a dream come true for the nonprofit.

It’s for our children,” Korir said. “We want to do academic programs, stem programs.”

KCKC is a nonprofit empowering Kenyan people and families.

Right when everything was coming together the organization said someone stole almost everything it worked for.

“We lost children’s play equipment that was taken and we lost HVAC equipment and water pipes were damaged,” Korir said.

Meaning no AC or TVs to help with learning all things this non-profit had to raise money to buy.

“How does a company that is supposed to be giving a service that we benefit from actually take something away from us,” member Faith Langat said.

The organization claims an employee working as security for a nearby business is to blame.

They said surveillance shows he came by one night and then days later returned with other thieves.

“We’re trying to make people believe that the spirit of our togetherness is not broken,” Langat said.

Kansas City, Missouri Police said the investigation is still going on and once complete the department will share the results with the prosecutor’s office for possible charges.

Kalenjin community said even if the crooks are caught, they’re still left starting over.

“To walk into our property and rampage through and bring other people, it’s scary,” Korir said.

A gofundme has been created to help the nonprofit.

