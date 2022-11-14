KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, local nonprofits continue to see problems of hunger and poverty in the community.

One local nonprofit, Redemptorist Center, said its worse than previous years before.

Still, the nonprofit passed out Thanksgiving food baskets Monday evening.

“Ever since I’ve been coming here, I’ve been happy,” Daphne Crystal, who picked up a meal, said. “I know that they give out good stuff and I said let me go out here. I got grandkids to take care of.”

Nearly 200 families signed up to get a meal.

Redemptorist Center Executive Director, Julie McCaw, said the lines of people who need help are longer and the center is seeing pandemic numbers.

“Right now with the economy, the city is facing a lot of people in need,” McCaw said. “Food insecurity is the poor, but it’s also the working poor, so there’s a lot more families that are in need this year than ever.”

Harvesters, Kansas City Chiefs safety Deon Bush and Cosentino’s helped the center with the baskets.

“Whatever we can do to try to bridge that gap for people and you know just spread love,” Bush said.

Redemptorist Center could still use donations for the future. Anyone who would like to help is asked to donate on their website: https://www.redemptoristcenter.org/

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.