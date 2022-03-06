KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A metro nonprofit is helping people in Kansas City show their support for Ukraine.

The Sewing Labs offers sewing classes to the public, and every Friday the organization opens its doors for free sewing sessions from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The public is invited to sew and get help on personal projects, or start a new one.

Friday, the organization hosted a group of people who spent the day sewing Ukrainian flags for the Ukrainian club of Kansas City.

The nonprofit also encouraged anyone wanting to help Ukraine to donate to Heart to Heart, a locally-based organization working to send aid to Ukraine.

