KC officer shot in head remains in critical condition, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri police officer who was shot in the head last Thursday while responding to a disturbance call remains in critical condition Monday, according to police.

KCPD said the injured officer has continued to react to stimulus.

“Critical care doctors will continue to closely monitor him in the ICU and ensure continued healing,” the department said.

The family has requested that the officer’s name not be released.

The department said they anticipate his care and healing to continue and no additional updates are expected before Friday.

Last Thursday officers were responding to a disturbance near 31st and Van Brunt around 4:30 p.m. on a man waiving a handgun around.

The suspect ran when officers arrived and shots were then fired injuring one male officer who was shot in the head. The suspect was killed during the incident.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the incident.

Another KCPD officer was shot the same day responding to a separate incident. That officer was released from the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.