KC officer who applied tourniquet saved 11-year-old’s life after drive-by shooting into home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bullet holes now riddle the front wall of the Kansas City home where an 11-year-old girl lives. On the other side of the wall is the child’s bedroom.

Sunday night around 11 p.m., bullets violated what should be her safe space: her home near 92nd and James A. Reed Road. The 11-year-old was asleep in her bed when she was shot twice, in the arm and stomach.

While hearing that someone shot in the arm or leg might not seem terribly dangerous, many people die from those types of gunshot wounds because they bleed to death.

For this young girl, if a responding officer had not put a tourniquet on her arm, doctors say she wouldn't be alive.

The girls’ mother called 911 for help, and responding officers found the girl in her bed, covered in blood.

One of the officers grabbed a tourniquet, properly applied it to her arm above the wound and prevented her from bleeding to death.

Truman Medical Center has trained 1,700 Kansas City police officers through its program Stop the Bleed. Trainees learn how to stop serious injuries from bleeding, including how to use a tourniquet.

"Blood flow obviously originates from the heart, and then goes through arteries down your arm, and so if it's an artery that's been hit, then you compress your upper arm," Dr. Mark Steele said.

"Then as long as you have enough force to compress the artery itself then you'll stop any bleeding that's downstream."

The child was not treated at Truman Medical Center, but is recovering at another local hospital. Her mother tells FOX4 her daughter is recovering and doing well.