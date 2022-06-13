KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officers chased down a teenager wanted for the armed robbery of a rideshare driver.

Kansas City police said the crime happened June 2, at East 38th Street and Prospect Avenue. Officers ran and drove after the teenage suspect. The department said one of the department’s K-9s eventually sniffed out the suspect.

The prosecutor’s office said the suspect is 16 years old and is charged with vehicular hijacking and resisting arrest.

Prosecutors said the teenager is being held in a detention center.

