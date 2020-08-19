KC Parks Board to hear new proposal to name east-west thoroughfare after MLK Jr.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The push to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s legacy in Kanas City is moving along, as the Board of Parks and Recreation Commissioners will soon hear a new proposal.

Ronald Lindsay, senior pastor at Concord Fortress of Hope, never had the privilege of meeting King, but he understands the role the assassinated civil rights leader played in moving America forward.

“It is part of the American legacy, not just for the African American community, but for the American community,” he said.

Lindsay liked the idea of naming a street in King’s honor, but he wasn’t necessarily tied to renaming The Paseo after King. The debate over the issue made national headlines last November when Kansas City voters reversed the city council’s decision to change The Paseo to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

“I would have gotten behind whatever it was to really celebrate that,” Lindsay said.

Terry Rynard, director of KCMO Parks and Recreation, said there’s currently a proposal to rename a major east-west thoroughfare after King.

“There is a little bit of significance about east-west because you get the benefit of crossing Troost, which as we all know was part of the original redline history of Kansas City,” she explained.

She said the undisclosed street is in an area with good economic activity and areas that have room for economic growth. There are also cultural institutions along the way and a lot of green space, according to Rynard.

“It checks off a lot of the boxes,” she said.

KC Parks and Rec also allocated $250,000 from its budget to update the existing Martin Luther King Jr. Square Park, near Swope Parkway and Woodland Avenue. They’ll install a permanent restroom and make improvements to the tennis courts

“The next big thing is how do you do maybe some other improvements that will draw people to the park in a way that it’s an attraction to people from all over the city.” Rynard said.

She said the parks board is committed to keeping the King name at the park, as well as possibly renaming a street in his honor.

It’s a move Lindsay believes is ripe for the time, as America is once again experiencing a defining moment in our nation’s history.

“I think this is an extraordinary moment to revisit the King legacy,” he said. “I think it’s an extraordinary moment to rethink what does it mean for us to embrace our humanity, not to run from difference but to embrace difference.”

Rynard is expected to present the street renaming proposal to the parks board on Aug. 25.