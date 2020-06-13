KC Parks Board schedules community sessions on renaming J.C. Nichols parkway, fountain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Members of the public will soon be able to make their voices heard on whether Kansas City should rename J.C. Nichols Parkway and J.C. Nichols Fountain.

The Kansas City Parks and Recreation Board has announced two public engagement sessions on the topic.

The first meeting takes place Thursday, June 18 at 6 p.m. at the Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Heritage Center at 3700 Blue Parkway.

The second meeting takes place the following Wednesday, June 24 at 2 p.m. It will be a virtual meeting, but details have not been announced yet.

The resolution to remove the name J.C. Nichols from the fountain and parkway will be heard at the next KC Parks Board meeting on Tuesday, June 30 at 2 p.m.

The parks board will be taking recommendations on a potential name replacement until July 9. You can get additional updates here.

Nichols is best known as the developer of the Country Club. But he also built several other new neighborhoods in the Kansas City area that prohibited sales to black people.

Mayor Quinton Lucas, the Kansas City Chamber of Commerce and two other civic groups have come forward in support of renaming the fountain and parkway.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: