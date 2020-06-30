KC Parks Board unanimously votes to remove JC Nichols’ name from fountain, parkway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Parks and Recreation Board has unanimously voted Tuesday to remove developer J.C. Nichols’ name from the fountain and parkway in the Country Club Plaza area.

The decision came hours after Nichols’ family and the charitable foundation publicly endorsed changing the name.

On Tuesday, the family and the Miller Nichols Charitable Foundation released a joint statement, saying that taking J.C. Nichols’ name off of the landmarks would be for the greater good.

The Nichols family and foundation have committed $100,000 to the City of Fountains Foundation for the continued maintenance and support of the fountain.

This isn’t the first time people throughout the city have called for J.C. Nichols’ name to be removed from the fountain. Some of the famous developer’s racist practices have long been called into question.

The Plaza is known for its Spanish architecture, fountains and sculptures. Much of what remains today has been inspired by Nichols, whose developments ranged across the city.

However, Nichols also took part in redlining, a practice that keeps minorities in certain parts of town away from people who are white.

Minorities were largely forced to live east of Troost, driving them into neighborhoods where banks wouldn’t loan money at reasonable rates.

As Black Lives Matters protests rose up against the killing of unarmed minorities, especially George Floyd in Minneapolis, Kansas Citians quickly re-evaluated the name once again.

In early June, Parks Board Commissioner Chris Goode formally proposed renaming the fountain and road. The board held two community town hall sessions over the last few weeks, one in person and one virtually, to gather feedback.

Dozens of people spoke up, with the input somewhat split. But many Kansas City civic groups and the mayor were in support of the change.

Goode said the decision Tuesday is but one piece of beginning the broader conversations that are “long overdue.”

Other commissioners agreed and said this is not “erasing history,” but instead we are adding a new chapter. The Parks Board said it’s an important symbolic step in broader fight toward equality.

Not that the vote is official, the board will begin the process of deciding what to rename the fountain and parkway.

For now, the street will temporarily be called Mill Creek Parkway until the board determines a new name.

Goode suggested naming both after Martin Luther King Jr. but nothing has been formally proposed.

Commissioner Scott Wagner emphasized the process to find a way to honor the civil rights icon in Kansas City is still underway after an attempt to rename The Paseo was overturned by voters last year.