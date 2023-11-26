KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pastor in Kansas City is working to bring the community together this holiday season through coffee and conversation.

Once a week, Brad Bryan takes his office space to Free-Range Coffee in Waldo.

“I have a little sign that says I’m here to talk, pastor Brad,” the preacher said.

He posted this message on Facebook saying he’d be here at the coffee shop for a few hours offering conversation for anyone who needs it.

“If you just want to sit with another person in silence, that’s fine,” Bryan said. “But if you have something to talk through with a neutral party, I can do that for you.”

He’s the pastor at Keystone United Methodist Church in Waldo but says the goal is to get to know more people and let them know if they’re struggling, they’re not alone.

“It’s very non-pressured, very open, and I think it’s great for the community,” said Zoie Mehl, a barista at Front Range Coffee, “especially in coffee shops where it’s all about making connections and I think it’s a great environment to do that.”

Right now he meets at Front Range from 9 to 11 on Fridays, but is working to find other times and locations to reach more people.

“Relationship and connection is really vital for people,” Bryan mentioned. “It’s not about getting you to come to my church, it’s not about even here’s what Jesus would say. It’s about community and building relationships.”