Adopt a forever friend and root for the Chiefs together

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local pet adoption non-profit is looking to cheer on the Chiefs and hundreds of new forever homes at the same time ahead of the start of the 2020 NFL season.

KC Pet Project is partnering with the NFL Shop and Little Earth for a fun giveaway to adopted pets.

Ahead of kickoff week, the first 350 pets adopted from the KC Campus for Animal Care and the Zona Rosa Adoption Center will receive Kansas City Chiefs bandanas to help everyone get excited about the upcoming season.

The giveaway goes until September 10, which is the Chiefs home opener against the Houston Texans, or once the shelter adopts 350 pets.

“This is such a fun promotion to help everyone get excited about this upcoming season, following their amazing Super Bowl victory,” Tori Fugate, Chief Communications Officer of KC Pet Project, said. “We’re honored that the NFL selected us to partner with on this fun giveaway, and we know it will encourage individuals and families to adopt one of our great pets.”

To see all of the pets looking for homes at KC Pet Project, click here.

About KC Pet Project:

KC Pet Project is a nonprofit charitable organization operating the Kansas City, Missouri Animal Shelter. We care for more than 10,000 animals a year and work collaboratively with Animal Control and other animal welfare organizations to increase the number of homeless pets adopted, and focus on lifesaving programs promoting pet retention, identification, lost pet reunions, and pet ownership education throughout the community.