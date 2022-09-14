KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Pet Project is waiving the adoption fee until Sept. 18 in response to being at capacity.

Since Sept. 1, nearly 300 dogs have arrived at the shelter and there are no open kennels. The shelter is using emergency kennels to house additional pets, which is taking up space in all indoor playrooms and training rooms.

All fees for all dogs aged 6 months of older at the shelter or foster homes will be waived as part of National Adoption Weekend.

Available pets can be found online.

KC Pet Project provided additional ways for the community to help:

Fostering pets

Donations

Sharing lost and found pets on social media

