KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A metro shelter said it hit “crisis capacity” as it works to care for hundreds of animals waiting to find their forever homes.

KC Pet Project said it received more than 450 animals just in the month of April. The organization said if it continues to receive animals at this same rate, it will set a new record in 2022.

Last year, KC Pet Project cared for more than 14,000 animals.

“We are seeing the effects now of our community having limited resources, limited options for affordable housing, and limited options for affordable veterinary care,” Teresa Johnson, President/CEO of KC Pet Project, said. “The only way that we will continue to save lives in Kansas City at this rate of pets coming in is with our community’s help.”

KC Pet Project is offering an Easter Weekend Adoption Special. All dogs that weigh at least 30 pounds can be adopted for $30. Adult cats are also included in the special price.

The special adoption price is available April 14-17 at the Pet Project’s KC Campus for Animal Care, Zona Rosa, and Petco at 95th Street and Quivira Road adoption locations. Pets in foster homes also qualify.

All available pets can be viewed online through KC Pet Project’s website.

