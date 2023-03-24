KANSAS CITY, Mo. —The Kansas City Pet Project is tapping into the hype of March Madness in hopes of helping more dogs find their forever homes.

The shelter will host a Mutt Madness adoption special Friday, March 24 through Sunday, March 26. During the event adoption fees for dogs weighing 30 pounds or more will be $30 at the Kansas City campus for Animal Care, Zona Rose Adoption Center and the Overland Park Petco Adoption Center.

Dogs currently in foster homes will also be included in the adoption special. KC Pet Project is currently at critical capacity and is starting the special with no open kennels available for large dogs that arrive at the shelter. KC Pet project staff say an average of 30 new dogs arrive at the shelter every day.

“2023 is already showing that we could potentially take in more pets than we did last year, which was our highest intake year in the history of KC Pet Project,” Tori Fugate, Chief Communications Officer of KC Pet Project said in a release. “Our intake for the first three months is higher than it was in the same period in 2022. We are doing everything we can to provide care for these new pets that keep arriving every day, and we need our community’s help to continue saving lives.”

Anyone interested in adopting a dog can find more information about available pets on the shelter’s website.