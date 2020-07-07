KC Pet Project caring for kitten with two faces

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You’re not seeing double! Veterinarians at KC Pet Project are caring for a kitten with two faces.

“He was dropped off in dog bowl outside of the Pet Resource Center of Kansas City and a staff member there brought it to us for help. Remarkably, he is eating and will receive around-the-clock care and monitoring by a member of our team,” KCPP posted on Facebook.

The post went on to say that KCPP will try and provide the kitten all of the medical support that he needs.

If you’d like to donate to the kitten’s care you can do so here.