KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Pet Project is celebrating Taylor Swift coming to Kansas City with an adoption special.

The “Speak Meow Adoption Special” in reference to her album release “Speak Now Taylor’s Version” will run Friday, July 7, and Saturday, July 8.

The special will take place at KC Pet Project’s KC Campus for Animal Care, Zona Rosa Adoption Center and Petco Adoption Center in Overland Park.

KC Pet Project said cats in foster homes also qualify for the special.

During the special, all adult cats six months or older will be just $13 to adopt, according to KC Pet Project.

KC Pet Project said Swifties can celebrate their love for Taylor Swift and save lives at the same time.

People can also enter a drawing to win two tickets to Saturday night’s concert by donating $50 or more. The winner will be drawn on Friday.

Taylor Swift heads to Arrowhead Stadium for “The Eras Tour” on Friday and Saturday.