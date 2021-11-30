KC Pet Project launches ‘Healthy Pets KC’ initiative Giving Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Pet Project is hoping to raise $50,000 for Healthy Pets KC, its new initiative.

The shelter plans to develop their program for low-cost veterinary services for community pets in Kansas City.

Giving Tuesday donations toward Healthy Pets KC will provide funding to purchase a new vehicle, allowing their veterinary and pet support teams to deliver low-cost veterinary services to residences in need and their pets throughout the Kansas City community.

“Our Animal Services Division and pet support teams come across members of our community every day that need veterinary care including vaccinations, spay/neuter services, and medical services,” said Tori Fugate, chief communications officer of KC Pet Project. “For many, transportation is a barrier to receiving these services, and with the support of our community, we will be able to purchase a vehicle that will allow our teams to pick up animals, provide treatment and return them home to their families.”

On Giving Tuesday, the shelter announced a matching gift from Tito’s Handmade Vodka. They will match all donations up to $8,500. In addition, everyone who donates $50 or more will be entered to win multiple prize packs from Tito’s that include Tito’s cooler, holiday sweater, swag for your dogs, and Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

Anyone who wants to contribute can donate on the KC Project website. Individuals may also create their own fundraising pages to support the cause.