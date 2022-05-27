KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KC Pet Project is overwhelmed by the number of dogs being brought into the shelter every day.

The shelter is at max capacity and hopes an adoption event this weekend will open up more space.

Typically the shelter can handle about 130-140 dogs. Currently, there’s about 250 dogs on site.

Tori Fugate with KC Pet Project said there is no shortage of tail wags and barks.

“We are full, full, full,” she said. “Every kennel here is full at the shelter.”

There is an overflow of dogs being housed in playrooms, the organization’s other locations and being taken in by fosters. But unfortunately, KC Pet Project said its hands are full and staff are overwhelmed with the volume of cats and dogs coming in.

“Right now we are seeing about 40-50 a day,” Fugate said. Sometimes it’s up to 60 a day. It doesn’t seem to be slowing down at all. We have been taking in this amount of animals for months.”

When it comes to dogs, the shelter is taking in about 30 dogs daily.

Fugate said the influx of dogs coming in are for a variety of reasons.

“Right now, 40% of dogs being relinquished to the shelter by families are due to housing reasons, evictions, can’t find housing that will allow pets and financial insecurities,” she said.

In an effort to get more dogs into furever homes, KC Pet Project is hosting a Memorial Day Weekend $30 adoption special.

The special is what brought Rick Gile in. He was looking for another cat to replace one that recently passed.

“I think it’s a great thing they are doing to help put these animals into homes where people will care for them. Get them out of cages,” he said.

“I’m looking for another doggy for me. That’s what I’m doing out here,” Maria Bruhn.

So far this year KC Pet Project has taken in nearly 15,000 animals.