KC Pet Project puts out urgent call for foster families for pets displaced by pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While many of the restrictions from the pandemic are slowly fading away, one crisis brought on by COVID-19 is still surging.

Some pet owners are unable to provide a home for their dogs and cats. Because of the financial hardships brought on by the pandemic, many pet owners have been forced to move into new apartments or dwellings without accommodations for dogs or cats.

That’s why KC Pet Project is getting the word out about its pet fostering program “Home Away from Home.”

“We were hearing from a lot of pet owners that were here to give up their animals to the shelter, so that we would be able to adopt them out,” said Tori Fugate with KC Pet Project. “And when we’re having conversations with people, we’re finding out that these families didn’t really want to part ways with their animals, they wanted to keep them.”

Fugate said total intake of new pets is up 41% over last year at this time, including a 37% increase in the number of pets being surrendered by their owners in the first four months of 2021.

“We anticipate those intake numbers to continue growing,” Fugate told FOX4.

This Saturday, KC Pet Project is hosting an open house for anyone interested in fostering an animal at the agency’s new campus at Swope Park at 11 a.m.

