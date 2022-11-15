KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A neglected dog has a new home, thanks to KC Pet Project.

A 5-year-old dog named Lenny ended up at the Kansas City shelter. His fur was so matted he had trouble seeing and walking.

The matting was so severe, KC Pet Project said they couldn’t determine his breed.

Lenny before matted fur removed | Photo Courtesy: KC Pet Project

As soon as shelter staff spotted Lenny, they knew the pup was special.

“Despite having all that extra weight, this dog had a lot of energy and was so sweet to all of our staff, KC Pet Project said in a TikTok video.

Two veterinarians spent more than 90 minutes working to remove Lenny’s matted fur. When they were done, the shelter said they’d removed nearly three-pounds.

Lenny seemed nervous about his lack of hair, so staff said they dressed him in a comfort vest to help him transition to the new feeling.

Amazingly, Pet Project said Lenny’s skin was in pretty good shape considering all of the matted fur he carried.

Lenny after matted fur removed | Photo Courtesy: KC Pet Project

The TikTok video documenting Lenny’s transformation included the pup smiling and rolling around in the leaves following his makeover.

Lenny received his fairytale ending Tuesday when someone adopted him from KC Pet Project and he headed to his new forever home.

