KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City animal shelter honored the legacy of actress Betty White.

Wayside Waifs hung a plaque in White’s honor in its adoptions office. The organization dedicated the plaque Tuesday morning.

The animal shelter took part in the Betty White Challenge on what would have been her 100th birthday in January. Organizers of the challenge asked people to donate to animal organizations in honor of White’s love of animals.

“If anyone knows about the bond between pets and people, it’s Betty White. Her life-long animal advocacy inspired people around the world to learn about and cherish the relationship between humans and animals. Even though she’s no longer here, Betty’s presence is felt in a big way at Wayside Waifs – in every smile we see, connection we witness, and forever family created,” Carolyn Law, Wayside’s Adoptions Manager, said.

Wayside Waifs said generous donors gave nearly $35,000 during the challenge. Due to the amazing response, Wayside said it decided to name the adoption center after the person who inspired the giving.

In addition to the Betty White Challenge, Wayside said it an adoption special the week of White’s birthday. The adoption drive helped nearly 100 animals find their forever homes.

