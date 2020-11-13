KC Police ask for public’s help in finding missing 15-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –The Kansas City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in located 15-year-old Benjamin Dixon.

Dixon was last seen in the area of E. 23rd St. and Garfield Ave. on Monday, Nov. 9th. He was wearing a Burgundy shirt, and blue jeans. He weighs 175 pounds and has brown eyes.

Police say Dixon is a runaway from the Niles Home for Children and needs medication. They add that he is not from Kansas City, and does not know the area.

If you know where he is call 911 or the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5139.