KC Police ask for public’s help in locating murder suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The police department’s homicide unit is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who police say is wanted for 2nd degree murder.

Police say the homicide happened on Thursday, October 15 in the 5200 block of Norledge Ave at 10:41 PM.

The suspect, who police have not named, was last known to be in Kansas City, Kansas, and driving

the pictured vehicle with no license plates.

Police tell FOX4 the vehicle is a tan 1997 Toyota Camry 4-door with a sunroof, different rear passenger wheel, tinted windows, discoloration on driver’s side rear bumper, and different color front driver’s side quarter panel.

Witnesses told officers that they heard gunshots and then saw a man and woman shot inside their home. They said that they believe that the suspect of the shooting is an adult male, who had been staying with them at the residence.

Police tell FOX4 it is unknown what the relationship is between all of the individuals of the residence at this time.

The adult male, now identified as Raidel Chavez, was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The woman sustained non life threatening injuries and is currently being treated at a local hospital.

Anyone with info is asked to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or to call the tips hotline 816-474-TIPS.