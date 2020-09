KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old girl last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Police say Amal Abdi Mohammed was last seen at about 3 p.m. Wednesday near 25th and Harrison.

She is described as standing 5’0 and weights 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black dress and white headscarf.

Police ask anyone who may know where she is to call 911.