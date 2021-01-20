KC police asking for tips on one-year anniversary of 23-year-old’s murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to solve a murder that happened one year ago.

Chase Byers, 23, was shot and killed near 80th Street and James A Reed Road around 3:30 p.m. on Jan, 20, 2020.

When police arrived at the scene of the shooting witnesses pointed to Byers, who was suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid until EMS arrived and Byers was pronounced dead at the scene.

Today marks one year since Chase Byers's homicide. He was shot and killed near E. 80th St. on 01/20/20. His loved ones are hoping for new tips to help solve his case. $25,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest, stay anonymous by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477). pic.twitter.com/pum3ZnC55h — kcpolice (@kcpolice) January 20, 2021

A woman was also shot in the leg. She was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are asking that anyone with information come forward to help solve the case and bring closure to the victim’s family.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.