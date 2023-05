KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 15-year-old girl and her 2-month-old baby.

Police said Sapphire Stinson was last seen Wednesday at 2:20 p.m. at 74th Street and Bellefontaine Avenue.

She got an Uber to take her and her infant, Saphir Stinson, to Saint Luke’s Hospital Crittenton Children’s Center but never arrived, according to KCPD.

Police are asking anyone that locates them to call (816) 234-5043.