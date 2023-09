KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 33-year-old woman.

Police said Taquiesha Landis was last heard from Wednesday around 4 p.m. via text.

It is unknown what clothing she is wearing or if she is on foot or in a vehicle.

She’s described as standing 5’6″ and weighs 130 pounds.

KCPD says she is in need of medical care.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.