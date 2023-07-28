KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is attempting to locate a 35-year-old man who is reported to have several mental health issues.

Police said Clinton Ussery is believed to be in the downtown Kansas City area.

He last spoke with family recently and made disturbing statements, according to KCPD.

He is described as standing 6-foot and weighs 160 pounds. He is bald with blue eyes and has “KC Chiefs” with an arrowhead tattooed on his lower arm.

Police ask anyone with information to call 911 immediately.