KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Silver Advisory Alert has been issued in the Kansas City-area for a missing 73-year-old man with dementia.

Kansas City police says Virgil Chapman was last seen in the area of Little Blue Road and Lee’s Summit Road around noon leaving a relative’s house.

He’s described as standing 5’5″ and weighs 150 pounds. He has gray hair and green eyes, wearing a blue polo shirt and blue jeans.

His vehicle is described as a dark red 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 bearing Arkansas, 160-TPY.

Police said he is diagnosed with dementia, which causes him to get confused and lost while driving.

If seen, police ask that you call 911 right away.