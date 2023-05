KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl who is in need of immediate medical care.

Police said Selena Tolosa was last seen on foot in the area of 660 Brooklyn Avenue at 4:15 p.m. wearing a blue long sleeved shirt and grey shoes.

She stands 5’8″ and weighs 280 pounds.

Police ask anyone that locates her to call 911 immediately.