Photo of Jada White provided by the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a 15-year-old girl.

Jada White was last seen Monday in the area of E. 81st Street and Wabash Avenue, according to police.

She was wearing a black shirt, dark blue sweatpants and black Nike slide on flip flops.

Police said she has black hair, brown eyes, stands 5’11” and weighs 195 lbs.

Her family is concerned for her wellbeing.

If located police ask that you call the KCPD Juvenile Section at (816) 234-5150.

