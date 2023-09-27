KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating after a woman was heard screaming for help.

KCPD officers responded to the disturbance around 8 p.m. Tuesday in the area of E. 15th Terrace and Topping Avenue.

Police say the pictured man and woman were seen leaving in a dark colored Hyundai SUV and believe the woman is in danger.

Detectives are asking for help with the identification of the vehicle, woman and man who may be involved.

KCPD says there have not been any missing persons reports received that match the description of the woman involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (816) 413-3549 or call 911 immediately.