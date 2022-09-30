KANSAS CITY, Mo — Kansas City’s Board of Police Commissioners said it has narrowed the list of candidates for Kansas City’s next police chief.

The police board said it hired a company called Public Sector Search & Consulting to conduct a national search for Kansas City Police Department’s next chief.

It told the company to use feedback submitted from the community to advertise for the position.

The job listing called for a candidate with at least five years of executive management experience in a police organization.

The police board also asks for a candidate with a proven track record of reducing crime, improving public safety, and building trust within the department and in the community.

Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree with course work in criminal justice, law, political science or a related field. A master’s degree in public administration or a related field is desired, according to the listing.

Members of the police board said it already reviewed 21 applicants and reduced the number of candidates to members call “a reasonable number.” The police board has not released the exact number of remaining candidates.

The police board confirms it will begin interviewing candidates in October and plans to release additional information about the finalists after that process is complete.

The search for Kansas City’s next police chief officially began in July, three months after Chief Rick Smith retired from the position.

