KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you own a storage unit somewhere in the metro, it’s time to check on it.

Kansas City Police said detectives recovered an “enormous amount” of stolen property from an elaborate scheme.

Police are working to process all of the stolen property and plan to release additional information later this afternoon.

They say they will need help identifying some of the stolen property detectives recovered.

