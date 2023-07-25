KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A chase involving officers with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department and a carjacking suspect ends in a multi-vehicle crash early Tuesday afternoon in south Kansas City.

KCPD officers were attempting to arrest a robbery/carjacking suspect driving a red Toyota Corolla.

Just after 12:20 p.m. the suspect driver went down an embankment from the entrance ramp to southbound Interstate 435 from Bannister Road and into the southbound lanes of I-435.

The driver of a black Volvo braked to avoid the suspect vehicle and was rear ended by a semi-truck and car carrier, pushing the Volvo west across all lanes of the interstate and into a ditch. The semi then struck the suspect vehicle, according to KCPD.

Police said the driver of the semi and everyone inside the Toyota were uninjured in the crash.

The driver of the Volvo is reported to be in critical condition.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.