KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith announced he is retiring April 22, 2022.

He submitted his retirement to the Board of Police Commissioners Friday morning.

“It has been my greatest professional honor to serve as Chief of Police of the Kansas City, Missouri

Police Department,” Smith said in a statement released Friday morning.

Smith was hired as Chief in 2017 and has served in the department for nearly 35 years. When he was hired he committed to stay in the position no more than 5 years, according to the department. Earlier this year, Smith announced he would retire sometime after the budget was approved. That happened Thursday afternoon.

“My heart and soul will always be with KCPD. Thank you Kansas City and thank you KCPD,” Smith said.

Social justice advocates, some religious leaders and even one council member have been calling for Smith’s resignation or removal for well over a year now, largely since the protests in summer 2020.

They’ve pointed to the city’s rising crime and homicide rates, transparency problems and officer misconduct in the department.

The Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce will have six different public input sessions starting later in March about what residents want in the next police chief after Smith retires.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.

