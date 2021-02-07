KC police identify man killed in Sunday morning shooting

Countdown to the Big Game! #RUNITBACK

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police have identified a man who was shot and killed early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 40000 block of Wabash Avenue around 4 o’clock Sunday morning on a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found 48-year-old Charles Harris dead inside of a home.

Police are interviewing potential witnesses. At this time, police have not released any suspect information.

There is a $25,000 reward in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).