KC police identify two victims in deadly East Bottoms shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have identified the two men shot and killed in the city’s East Bottoms on Tuesday night, August 25.

On Wednesday, police announced Jahmiere Green, 18, and Brandon Rainey, 22, were shot inside a gray Honda Accord near N. Montgall and Guinotte Avenues.

Medics were called to the scene for help but later declared the two victims dead.

Police have not identified a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Tips are anonymous, and there is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.