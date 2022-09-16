KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police have identified a woman killed after being struck by a dump truck at Zona Rosa this week.

Police were called to N.W. 87th Street and N.W. Prairie View Road, not far from the Old Navy, in the Northland shopping district Tuesday afternoon about the crash.

Officials said the driver of the dump truck was turning left as 24-year-old Abigail Stiner was crossing the street when his truck hit her.

The driver said he didn’t see the woman but felt like he’d hit something. The driver got out and saw the woman under the vehicle.

Stiner was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our heart goes out to those involved,” Zona Rosa management said in a statement Tuesday.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.